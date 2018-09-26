Steadfast support

 Go to page content

Campus and Community

Sept. 26, 2018

By Dave Penney

Johnson Insurance has a long history of supporting Memorial University.

The most recent example is an important commitment toward Memorial’s new Signal Hill Campus. In recognition of this contribution, Memorial will name the atrium space in the Emera Innovation Exchange as the Johnson Insurance Atrium.

“Johnson is delighted to continue our longstanding partnership and support to Memorial, and overall to Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Ken Bennett, president, Johnson Insurance.

“The Johnson Atrium will be a focal point in bringing tenants, and the general public together, and we look forward to many more years supporting Memorial University and our wonderful province.”

Members of the Johnson Insurance executive team joined Dr. Gary Kachanoski for a tour of the Signal Hill Campus last week. Left to right: Rob Jesso, vice-president, Consulting and Affinity; Ken Bennett, president; Dr. Gary Kachanoski; Bob Dowden, vice-president, Group Benefits (Atlantic) and John Thompson, senior vice-president, Growth Initiatives.
Photo: submitted

The strong relationship between Johnson Insurance and Memorial University spans more than 30 years and has seen the company contribute in many different ways to the university, its students and various alumni programs. This recent investment will help offset the cost associated with the purchase and renovations of the Signal Hill Campus.

“Johnson shares in our belief that the Signal Hill Campus will play a vital role in areas of economic and social innovation, entrepreneurship and public engagement to benefit our university and province well into the future,” said Dr. Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor, Memorial University. “I thank them for their generous contribution.”

Outreach and collaboration

The Johnson Insurance Atrium is centrally located within the Emera Innovation Exchange, which is the university’s provincial innovation and public engagement hub at Signal Hill Campus. The Emera Innovation Exchange includes modern conference and meeting spaces that will support partnerships, community outreach and collaboration, and enable a broad range of public engagement and innovation initiatives. The Johnson Insurance Atrium will serve as an important convening area to bring the various building tenants and users together, as well as host events and public gatherings of all types.

There will be an official opening and a public event to celebrate the university’s new Signal Hill Campus on Sept. 29. For more information about Signal Hill Campus visit: https://www.mun.ca/signalhill/.

Dave Penney is a senior communications advisor with the Office of Development. He can be reached at dcpenney@mun.ca.

