Summer’s end

Memorial’s faculty, staff and retiree barbecue was held this year in Hunter Square on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
In addition to being a great time for catching up with colleagues and friends, the barbecue provided support for the Campus Food Bank.
The Campus Food Bank received a donation of $1,750 and a number of non-perishable food items. In addition to the donations, the Campus Food Bank received $455 from a 50/50 draw. The lucky winner is Kathleen Kennedy in Facilities Management. Congratulations, Kathleen!
1/ Donations collected
A total of $2,205 was raised in support of the Campus Food Bank and a number of non-perishable food items were donated.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ Tasty!
President Bose and a number of volunteers served up hamburgers, hot dogs and veggie options on the food line.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ All the fixin's
Lisa Browne, vice-resident of advancement and external relations and interim vice-president (administration and finance), enjoyed her lunch.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ First attendees
Employees from Facilities Management beat the rush and were among the first to arrive.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ Gathering spot
Hunter Square was filled as attendees enjoyed the food and the great weather.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
