Summer’s end

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Memorial’s faculty, staff and retiree barbecue was held this year in Hunter Square on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

In addition to being a great time for catching up with colleagues and friends, the barbecue provided support for the Campus Food Bank.

The Campus Food Bank received a donation of $1,750 and a number of non-perishable food items. In addition to the donations, the Campus Food Bank received $455 from a 50/50 draw. The lucky winner is Kathleen Kennedy in Facilities Management. Congratulations, Kathleen!