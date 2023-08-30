 Go to page content

Summer’s end

Faculty, staff and retirees gather for annual barbecue

Campus and Community

Aug. 30, 2023

By Melissa Watton

Memorial’s faculty, staff and retiree barbecue was held this year in Hunter Square on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

In addition to being a great time for catching up with colleagues and friends, the barbecue provided support for the Campus Food Bank.

The Campus Food Bank received a donation of $1,750 and a number of non-perishable food items. In addition to the donations, the Campus Food Bank received $455 from a 50/50 draw. The lucky winner is Kathleen Kennedy in Facilities Management. Congratulations, Kathleen!

1/ Donations collected

A total of $2,205 was raised in support of the Campus Food Bank and a number of non-perishable food items were donated.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Tasty!

President Bose and a number of volunteers served up hamburgers, hot dogs and veggie options on the food line.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ All the fixin's

Lisa Browne, vice-resident of advancement and external relations and interim vice-president (administration and finance), enjoyed her lunch.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ First attendees

Employees from Facilities Management beat the rush and were among the first to arrive.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ Gathering spot

Hunter Square was filled as attendees enjoyed the food and the great weather.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Melissa Watton is a senior communications advisor with Human Resources. She can be reached at mwatton@mun.ca.

