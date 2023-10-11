Support in times of crisis

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Following the events of this past weekend, Memorial University’s Internationalization Office reached out directly to the 21 students currently registered with the university as citizens of Afghanistan, Israel and Palestine to provide support and connect them with services as they deal with the impact of ongoing crises in their home countries.

The School of Graduate Studies is also working with its academic units to find ways to help graduate students directly.

Memorial University is home to more than 900 students from the regions, as well as many faculty and staff who have connections to the areas and affected communities. As an inclusive community that welcomes students and scholars from all over the world, the university strives to make everyone feel safe and accepted, especially in times of national and international crises.

If you or someone you know has been affected by these or other events at home or abroad, please reach out for support if you need it.

In addition to your family, academic units, friends and colleagues, Memorial also offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports for students on all campuses, that can be accessed through the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website. For example, keep.meSAFE is available to students, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit here for more information.

Additional support services for students at Grenfell can be found at Counselling and Psychological Services. International students who have questions and need support may also contact international@mun.ca. Graduate students can also reach out to sgs@mun.ca seven days a week.

The Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online. Faculty and staff can also contact their unit head.