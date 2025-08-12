Supports available during wildfires

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

To all members of the Memorial community:

The ongoing wildfires continue to have a profound and distressing impact on individuals, families and communities across our province. Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we recognize the fear, uncertainty and disruption these events may be causing.

Many people are likely feeling overwhelmed and anxious. Please know that support is available — both within the university and through broader community resources.

Support for employees

If you are an employee who lives in an area under an evacuation order or evacuation alert, your safety and well-being are paramount. We understand that individual situations can change quickly. Please reach out to your supervisor if you are impacted and advise if/how we can support you.

Confidential support is also available through Memorial’s Employee Assistance Program, which offers counselling and other resources to help you navigate this challenging time.

Support for students

Graduate students are encouraged to reach out to the School of Graduate Studies for academic and/or non-academic support.

Undergraduate students can contact the Office of the Registrar regarding academic matters or the Student Support Office for other supports.

Mental health support is available for students free of charge at any time of the day or night through the Guard Me Student Support Program. This service is confidential and available in more than 60 languages. The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre also has counsellors available Monday to Friday. Appointments can be made by email.

Community mental health resources

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador provides 24-hour access to a Registered Nurse via the 811 Healthline program. HealthLine nurses are there to listen, provide support and offer suggestions to help you. They will help connect you with services in your community or online programs that can be used anytime, anywhere. Bridge the gapp provides an online access point for mental health resources in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On behalf of the entire Memorial community, I want to express my gratitude to the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to combat the wildfires and to protect lives and property.

This is a very difficult time. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything— our community is kind and resilient; we’re here to help however we can.

With care,

Janet