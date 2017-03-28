Survey results

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

In December 2016 a voluntary and anonymous survey of MyHR was administered through the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning (CIAP).

CIAP collected and analyzed the survey responses and recently provided the Department of Human Resources with an overview of the data.

Results and feedback

Of the respondents:

67 per cent used MyHR for payroll services

34 per cent used MyHR 10 times or more over the previous six months

69 per cent were satisfied with the timeliness of the response they received from MyHR

83 per cent were satisfied with the level of knowledge of MyHR staff

69 per cent were satisfied compared to their past Human Resources experience

74 per cent were satisfied with their overall experiences

In addition to a number of structured questions, the survey included a comments section where participants provided feedback.

Jennine Loder, manager, MyHR and HR technology, says the team is already working on incorporating the feedback into MyHR’s operations.

“An area that received a lot of feedback was the functionality of the LBi system. While there were a number of things people liked about the system, feedback indicated people wanted functionality that would enable them to do things such as share and reassign cases within departments, share cases with multiple people and archive old cases.”

“Other comments indicated people wanted more LBi training. I am pleased to say we have already started working on assessing the additional functionality and further LBi training will be provided in coming months.”

Importance of survey

According to Stephen Dodge, director, Department of Human Resources, receiving client feedback is important to ongoing efforts to improve the quality of HR services.

“We reached out to CIAP to conduct this survey as we wanted to connect with our clients to see how we were doing from their perspective,” he said. “I am pleased to say the survey has provided a lot of helpful information, much of which is already being incorporated into our operations. In the interest of continually improving client service, we will be reaching out to our clients and seeking their feedback on a regular basis going forward.”

In conducting the survey, MyHR users from the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Grenfell campuses were invited to participate.

Of the 637 people who were invited, 189 responded, a response rate of almost 30 per cent.