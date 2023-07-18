Tangible support

Campus and Community

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced a new initiative to support Memorial University students.

Government has approved up to $10 million as student fee relief for this academic year, which will offset the Campus Renewal Fee for the upcoming academic year, 2023-24.

“Memorial University is a valued institution to the province, and we are committed to the students who choose our province’s university to lead them on their post-secondary journey,” said Premier Andrew Furey. “Our government recognizes that there are challenges with the cost of living, including for students who are attending university. This investment will provide some relief to the thousands of students attending Memorial this year.”

At a special meeting of the Board of Regents on July 17, the board voted to pause the Campus Renewal Fee for the upcoming academic year or for the period during which the provincial government provides funding to offset this fee.

“This investment will have a tangible, positive impact on all Memorial students,” noted Dr. Bose. “Not only will students see a reduction in the amount they pay to attend Memorial, but the investment will also directly support improving campus infrastructure.”

Minister of Education, Krista Lynn Howell, says the provincial government will continue to work with Memorial.

“The students of today are the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. This investment in Memorial will relieve some of the financial pressures for students attending classes this year. Our government supports post-secondary learning and will continue to work with Memorial to strengthen the education system in Newfoundland and Labrador,” she said.

The Campus Renewal Fee, which has been in place since September 2017, has been used to improve physical and technological infrastructure at the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Grenfell campuses. This includes upgrades to the wireless network and fire alarm and suppression systems, repairs to roofing and pavement and a variety of other projects.

The Campus Renewal Fee is a $50 per-course fee for undergraduate and diploma programs (and equivalent for certificate programs) and a $166.67 fee per semester for graduate programs.

Students who have already paid their full account balance for September 2023 will receive a refund for the Campus Renewal Fee. Students who have not yet paid their full account balance will have the amount removed from their total cost.