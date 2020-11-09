Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University is embarking on a new Campus Master Plan.

This plan will guide the decisions made about Memorial’s physical infrastructure in the St. John’s region, particularly in light of changes in the way academic departments teach students, continually evolving technologies, the impact of climate change, shifting provincial demographics and mounting financial challenges.

Last plan in 2007

A campus master plan was last completed for Memorial’s St. John’s campus in 2007.

The plan currently under development will encompass the St. John’s campus, the Ocean Sciences Centre and the Signal Hill Campus.

The Signal Hill Campus includes the Johnson Geo Centre (gifted to the university in 2019), the Emera Innovation Exchange, graduate student accommodations and the Botanical Garden. Grenfell Campus and the Marine Institute both completed campus master plans in 2015.

“The Campus Master Plan will help transform the university’s integrated planning efforts into a tangible vision.” — Dr. Mark Abrahams

Brook McIIroy Inc. is a member of the team co-ordinating the project in consultation with a steering committee co-chaired by Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore and Ann Browne, associate vice-president (facilities). Data collection and consultations with key stakeholders is now underway.

“Memorial University is now focusing on developing an overarching Campus Master Plan that reflects the university’s vision, mission and values,” said Dr. Abrahams. “The Campus Master Plan will help transform the university’s integrated planning efforts into a tangible vision that will foster broad-based support and resources, and make this vision a reality.”

Participation encouraged

Feedback from the Memorial community is essential to the development of the plan and will result in action items to guide change for the university.

“While COVID-19 may have changed how the consultation process is being conducted, it will not limit the opportunities for the university community to engage and have their say,” said Ms. Browne. “The input of students, faculty and staff, as well as the general public, is central to the development of a comprehensive Campus Master Plan.”

Members of the Memorial community are encouraged to participate by providing feedback online via an interactive engagement website, open to the public.

More information is also available on the Campus Master Plan website. Updates will be available on Memorial’s social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter throughout the process.

Questions, comments and feedback can be sent via email.

While there are some similarities between the Campus Master Plan and the pan-university strategic plan now under development, members of the university community are encouraged to participate in the development of both plans. Together, they will be important foundational documents that guide the future of Memorial University.