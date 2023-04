Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The negotiating teams for Memorial University and the Teaching Assistants’ Union of Memorial University of Newfoundland (TAUMUN) reached a tentative collective agreement on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Next steps include ratification by the Board of Regents as well as by TAUMUN’s members.

Thank you to the bargaining teams for the important work they have undertaken to reach this tentative agreement.

Further details will be shared with the university community as they become available.