By Kim Devlin

Dr. Tiffany Lee is a 2025 President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching recipient.

As a young adult, the assistant professor at the School of Pharmacy and clinical pharmacist with N.L. Health Services, never pictured herself as a teacher.

She says she was timid and often struggled with public speaking. However, when she joined the School of Pharmacy in 2009 as a drug information pharmacist, she realized how much passion she had for the vocation.

Looking back, she says her high school peers envisioned Dr. Lee as a biology teacher, as she often helped them prepare for exams and tutored many of them.

In this Q&A with the Gazette, Dr. Lee shares a bit about her interests and teaching style.

KD: What is the most rewarding part of teaching for you?

TL: Many years ago, I came across the quote, “The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery” by the American philosopher Mark Van Doren. The quote really spoke to me.

It gave me a deep appreciation for the educators who supported me as a student. It also made me realize that I had carried their warmth, kindness and understanding into my own career.

“I hope to give [my students] the tools to empower them in their careers.”

And finally, it served to ground my teaching philosophy in creating a supportive learning environment that inspires a love for learning, a commitment to providing high-quality patient care, and a passion for the pharmacy profession.

KD: What kind of impact do you hope to have on your students?

TL: I feel strongly that teaching is a privilege. I learn from my students, just as they learn from me.

I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their learning and take pride in helping them discover their potential.

My hope is that I can help them find their own paths. I want them to feel confident in whatever roles they take on.

I hope to give them the tools to empower them in their careers, no matter what they choose to do.

KD: How do you feel about being recognized with a 2024 President’s Award in Distinguished Teaching?

TL: Shocked. Honoured. Grateful. Blessed.

These are the words that I would use to describe how I feel and have felt since being notified back in the fall of 2024.

When I first read the email from the president’s office, I was shocked and in disbelief.

“We all have so much to learn from each other.”

Although I knew I had been nominated and had prepared a lengthy teaching dossier for the award nomination, I really did not expect to receive the award.

I guess you could say I was a victim of imposter syndrome and for days I didn’t share the news with anyone.

My feelings have evolved over time and now I am filled with honour and gratitude.

KD: What else would you like people to know about you and your teaching?

TL: Teaching happens in many different ways and across diverse environments.

I enjoy teaching in the classroom, but I love teaching in the professional practice lab and engaging in online discussions with my working professional PharmD students.

I also really love teaching students one-on-one for their experiential learning rotations.

This past year, I have expanded my experiential teaching to include students from other disciplines, which has been a very rewarding experience for me.

We all have so much to learn from each other.