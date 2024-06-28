 Go to page content

Teeth, Tentacles and Tales

Creating connection through curiosity

Campus and Community

June 28, 2024

By Kate Murphy

Dragons. Yeti. Unicorns. Krakens. Wild Bologna. These are just some of the mythical creatures featured in Teeth, Tentacles and Tales, the newest exhibit at the Johnson Geo Centre.

The exhibit, chosen to intrigue audiences and to pique the interest of young and old alike, provides scientific explanations for curious fantasy creatures and was made completely by the staff of the Geo Centre.

“This is the first time in the 12 years I’ve been here at Geo that we’ve had the opportunity to create an exhibit completely in-house,” says Dennis Keough, operations and exhibitions lead for Memorial’s Signal Hill Campus. “It’s very exciting because we’re the ones in the driver’s seat, making all the decisions.”

Staff at the Geo Centre started dreaming up the exhibit in fall 2023; selecting what creatures and topics would be covered, what the exhibit look and feel would be, and what props and interactives would be designed and created.

From dream to reality, the research, writing, design and building happened over five short months this year while the centre was mostly closed to the public.

What to expect from the unexpected

 Teeth, Tentacles and Tales, which opened on June 7, explores the science behind the world of the mythical such as how dragons might have been imagined from dinosaur bones and how kraken are not all that different than real giant squid.

“Paring down the exhibit to only 40 panels was one of the most challenging tasks I’ve been given in this job! I’m so excited to see what the public’s reaction is.” – Rod Taylor, science interpreter

“People can expect to be informed about people’s imaginations,” noted Andrew Badcock, technical facilities assistant for Memorial’s Signal Hill Campus.

“The creatures in the exhibit were imagined by people in the past, using the information they had to explain strange things they saw. So, information and imagination really blend together.”

Blue walls with storyboards, a rock wall on the far side and large tentacles hanging from the ceiling
Some of the many displays at the Johnson Geo Centre for Teeth, Tentacles and Tales

Explaining the origins of mythical creatures from different cultures from all over the world was an exciting and fun aspect of the exhibit for interpretation staff.

“I went down so many fascinating rabbit holes while researching this exhibit,” said Rod Taylor, science interpreter.

“It was so interesting to read about mythical creatures from around the world, and the similarities and differences between them. Paring down the exhibit to only 40 panels was one of the most challenging tasks I’ve been given in this job! I’m so excited to see what the public’s reaction is.”

Name that kraken

Leading up to the opening, staff of the Johnson Geo Centre released teasers to the public. One such teaser involved a mascot for Teeth, Tentacles and Tales.

To make the content of the exhibit more accessible to younger audiences, the interpretation team included some short panels with a special mascot – a baby kraken – to guide younger viewers through the exhibits, explaining the main points of the larger panels.

In April, staff turned to the public and social media for name suggestions for the baby kraken.

Among the 106 suggestions was a post from a teacher at Indian River Academy in Springdale. Teacher Emily Stevenson and her Kindergarten class submitted 15 coloured octopus pages with name suggestions from each student, including the winning submission: Kip.

To honour that connection, interpreters made a display showcasing the colouring pages with some information about the naming of the kraken mascot for a Museum and Astronomy Family Day on May 18, when more than 1,100 people came through the centre.

Several colouring samples from children on a white display
Kindergarten students from Indian River Academy in Springdale each submitted a name suggestion for the baby kraken mascot
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Ms. Stevenson said that she and her class were thrilled about the display and very happy to have created a relationship with Geo.

“Just making that connection was a simple but very effective way to engage young minds in learning about our world,” Ms. Stevenson said. “Their curiosity has been ignited and that’s what’s important.”

The Johnson Geo Centre is open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Keep an eye to the Johnson Geo Centre’s webpage and social media pages for news about exciting upcoming events, like the The Science of the Arts event series, Astronomy on Tap, monthly family days and the grand opening celebration for Teeth, Tentacles and Tales on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

 

Kate Murphy is a science interpreter at the Johnson Geo Centre. kate.murphy@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, a white woman in her early 40s, smiles at the camera against an out of focus background.

June 28, 2024

New beginnings

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo leaving a stronger Labrador Campus and community

TBD

June 27, 2024

Forget me not

Photos: a visual journey to the past to mark Memorial Day

June 26, 2024

Modelling masters

The math behind pandemics and public health policies

Smiling man in black clothing looks a camera with blurred background

June 25, 2024

A Coast Lines conversation

Q&A with Coast Lines featured author Perry Chafe

Daniel Pérez Pinedo stands in front of model by Robert Nicholls holding fractofusus

June 25, 2024

Art and science

World-renowned paleo-artist's models lead to new understanding of Fractofusus fossils

June 21, 2024

Campus Appreciation Day

Memorial University community invited to take part in summer fun on June 27