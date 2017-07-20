Temporary road closure

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Beginning Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m., until Sunday, July 30, at 6 p.m., the section of Prince Philip Drive between Allandale Road and Westerland Road will be closed to both eastbound and westbound vehicular traffic.

The closure will facilitate the removal of the west pedestrian overpass (pedway).

Westbound vehicular traffic will be detoured south on Allandale Road, west on Elizabeth Avenue, and then north on Westerland Road. Eastbound vehicular traffic will be detoured south on Westerland Road, east on Elizabeth Avenue, and then north on Allandale Road.

The section of Irwin’s Road between Livyers Loop and the University Centre will also be closed during this period. There will be no access to parking lot 17. During this period permit holders for lot 17 can park in lot 15.

Lot 15 is located across from the Macpherson College residence and next to lot 15B).

Pedestrian routes

The sidewalk north of Prince Philip Drive will be closed between west of Morrissey Drive and east of the University Centre. The alternate east-west pedestrian route for this section will be via Morrissey Drive and Arctic Avenue. The sidewalk south of Prince Philip Drive will be closed between west of Livyer’s Loop and east of the University Centre. The alternate east-west pedestrian route for this section will be via Livyer’s Loop.

Road and detour signage will be in place; motorists and pedestrians are requested to please follow signage and use caution in the area during this period.

Please direct inquiries concerning this project to Chad Ballah, Department of Facilities Management, at 864-3575. The general contractor for this project is CAN-AM Platforms and Construction Ltd. The traffic control subcontractor is High-Viz Safety.

Facilities Management appreciates your co-operation.