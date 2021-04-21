Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

Today is National Administrative Professionals’ Day, a day when we thank our support staff for the incredible service they provide every day of the year.

They ensure our offices run smoothly, and in many cases, keep our lives on track.

Like everyone, Memorial’s support staff have had a tough time this past year, trying to keep things organized – likely with many balls in the air and many fires to put out – from their homes.

So, this year, they deserve our thanks and gratitude more than ever.

In my office, they are the glue that’s held us all together. Renee Fitzgerald, Linda Tilley and Gladys White have been my rock since I arrived. I couldn’t have done my job without their professionalism, humour and dedication supporting me.

I’m sure they are representative of all our administrative professionals at Memorial.

So, thank you. We couldn’t do it without you.