 Go to page content

Thank you

Administrative professionals, we couldn’t do it without you

Campus and Community

April 21, 2021

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

Today is National Administrative Professionals’ Day, a day when we thank our support staff for the incredible service they provide every day of the year.

They ensure our offices run smoothly, and in many cases, keep our lives on track.

Like everyone, Memorial’s support staff have had a tough time this past year, trying to keep things organized – likely with many balls in the air and many fires to put out – from their homes.

So, this year, they deserve our thanks and gratitude more than ever.

In my office, they are the glue that’s held us all together. Renee Fitzgerald, Linda Tilley and Gladys White have been my rock since I arrived. I couldn’t have done my job without their professionalism, humour and dedication supporting me.

I’m sure they are representative of all our administrative professionals at Memorial.

So, thank you. We couldn’t do it without you.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A man in PPE stands in front of racks of rock samples

April 21, 2021

Op-ed: Dr. Derek Wilton

Critical minerals: Will N.L. seize a 'once-in-a-century' opportunity to help build a better world?

April 20, 2021

‘Welcome news’

Memorial responds to Government of Canada budget

Cannabis plant parts and a dropper bottle

April 20, 2021

Cannabis 101

Burning questions about CBD, THC and everything in between

Dr. Vianne Timmons

April 20, 2021

Forum recap

Forum on Women's Perspectives available for viewing

April 19, 2021

National Volunteer Week

Memorial students gave more than 6,000 hours of their time in 2020

April 16, 2021

Culture change

Measuring success: Increasing quantitative literacy in Biology