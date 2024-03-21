Campus and Community

By Glenn Barnes

On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to express our sincere thanks for the tremendous work done by all those involved with the cybersecurity incident on Grenfell Campus.

In particular, I want to thank and acknowledge the incredible work done by IT staff at both the Grenfell and St. John’s campuses.

I understand many people worked around the clock, some during the holidays, to address the challenges of bringing systems safely back online while ensuring the security of our infrastructure.

Everyone took a collaborative and consultative approach. Memorial is fortunate to have such highly skilled and committed personnel who are dedicated to their work.

They clearly made the well-being of the university their top priority and the Board of Regents is very appreciative of that.

I also want to acknowledge the faculty and staff at Grenfell Campus, who are working together to support our students and carry out the everyday functions of the campus under challenging IT constraints.

My regent colleagues and I are very grateful for your commitment and look forward to engaging with the Grenfell Campus community during the Board’s visit in May.

To all those who worked on or supported the immediate response and ongoing recovery, thank you.