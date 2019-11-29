Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

Thank you for the positive messages and kindness to me in the wake of my cancer diagnosis earlier this summer.

I can now report that my treatment has been successful (no detectable lymphoma cancer).

Your good wishes, coupled with the support of my family and close colleagues, and excellent medical care from my health-care team all played important roles in my recovery.

Special thanks to Provost Noreen Golfman and the other vice-presidents and university leaders who stepped in while I have been unable to undertake public engagements during the chemotherapy treatment and subsequent recovery period.

Based on medical advice, I will be resuming a schedule of university and public events starting on Dec. 10.