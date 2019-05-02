fbpx Go to page content

The glittering campus

Spring ice storm transforms Memorial

Campus and Community

May 2, 2019

An extended period of freezing rain last week left much of the St. John’s region encased in ice.

Photographer Richard Blenkinsopp trekked around the university grounds to snap some images of the glittering campus.

1/

Courtyard facing the M.O. Morgan (Music) building

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

2/

M.O. Morgan (Music) building in the background.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

3/

Courtyard trees weighed down with ice

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

4/

In a few short weeks, this will be green and vibrant.

Photo:

5/

Evergreen trees near the Chemistry-Physics building.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

6/

The ice is slowly melting on this evergreen tree.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

7/

A spidery ice exoskeleton.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

8/

Macro view of ice on a branch.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

9/

Looking towards the South-side hills from the Arts & Administration building.

Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

