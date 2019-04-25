Campus and Community

A ripple of change can turn a local action today into a global impact tomorrow.

Drawing inspiration from the butterfly effect in chaos theory, The Memorial Effect demonstrates how knowledge creation and knowledge sharing by Newfoundland and Labrador’s university are having widespread impacts.

Revolutionizing asthma management

For example, improper inhaler usage among people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a significant health issue.

Brett Vokey, an enterprising Memorial engineering student, has been working with Memorial’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and researchers in the Faculty of Medicine to create technology to help patients use their inhalers more effectively.

This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize asthma management worldwide.

‘Effecting change’

“The stories in this year’s report illustrate how Memorial’s people and programs are addressing challenges head-on and devising tangible solutions to the issues we face as a society,” said Dr. Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor of Memorial.

“The passion and expertise of our community is effecting change near and far, so I’m proud to share this report outlining the accomplishments of the last year.”

Visit online

The report is based on fiscal year April 1, 2017–March 31, 2018, and academic year Sept. 1, 2017–Aug. 31, 2018. It includes feature stories, a year in review and vital signs and financial highlights for 2017–18.

Visit the Memorial Effect today.