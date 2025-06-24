The mental game

Campus and Community

By Maria Carroll

When Newfoundland and Labrador’s top athletes step onto the field of play at the upcoming Canada Games, they won’t just be relying on their physical abilities.

They’ll have a mental edge too.

Thanks to the expertise of Drs. David Hancock and Erin McGowan, Team N.L. athletes are receiving high-level mental performance coaching to enhance their confidence, focus and resilience.

Skills and strategies

The associate professors in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation at Memorial University are the only two certified mental performance consultants in the province, accredited through the Association for Applied Sport Psychology and the Canadian Sport Psychology Association.

Their work with Team N.L. began before the 2021 Canada Games, when conversations with Sport N.L. representatives led to a formalized agreement.

The immediate impact on athletes has continued through multiple Games cycles.

“Just like physical skills, mental skills require practice and training.” — Dr. Erin McGowan

Now, they are preparing athletes for the 2025 Games that will take place in St. John’s in August.

“Our roles before the Games are to help athletes and teams prepare by teaching them skills and strategies that will enable them to be successful in the big moments,” said Dr. Hancock. “During the Games, we function as mission staff, providing real-time mental performance support.”

Mental performance coaching is often overlooked for skill development and strength training, but Dr. McGowan emphasizes its importance.

“Just like physical skills, mental skills require practice and training,” she said. “We work with athletes to develop self-awareness and teach strategies such as breathing exercises, pre-competition routines and attentional control techniques.”

One example of their impact occurred at the 2023 Canada Games, where a team struggling with performance on the first day sought emergency guidance.

After analyzing the situation and implementing mental strategies, the athletes delivered multiple personal-best performances the following day.

With the 2025 Games taking place on home soil, the pressure on Team N.L.’s athletes will be greater than ever.

Dr. Hancock and Dr. McGowan are already working to give the athletes the mental tools needed to perform their best.

“We’ve seen significant improvements in how our athletes manage failure, perform under pressure and cope with anxiety in high-stress situations.” — Aaron Flood

Team N.L.’s men’s baseball team is one group that is benefitting from sport psychology training, says assistant coach Aaron Flood.

“Since beginning the program, we’ve seen significant improvements in how our athletes manage failure, perform under pressure and cope with anxiety in high-stress situations,” he said. “The mental strategies they’ve learned have not only boosted their confidence and resilience but also helped them grow closer as a team, strengthening communication and trust.”

“As coaches, we’re incredibly encouraged by the positive impact this training has had on their performance and team dynamic, both on and off the field,” he added.

Dr. McGowan says they want athletes of all levels to understand that mental skills training is essential.

“The strategies we teach for sport are also life skills, helping athletes not only in competition but in their everyday lives.”

The 2025 Canada Games takes place Aug. 8-25 in St. John’s.