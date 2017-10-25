The right direction

Campus and Community

By Pamela Gill

Grenfell Campus, Memorial University, is pleased to report an increase in enrolment for the fall 2017 semester.

Statistics released after the end of regular registration, fall 2017, indicate that Grenfell’s undergraduate enrolment increased from 1,221 students in fall 2016 to 1,315 this year. This number includes the 251 students enrolled at Western Regional School of Nursing.

Graduate student growth

Grenfell Campus also experienced growth in its graduate programs – there are 62 students studying at Memorial’s west coast campus this fall, up from 56 this time last year.

“It is encouraging that despite demographic trends, we are not only holding our own, but growing our undergraduate and graduate populations,” said Dr. Ivan Emke, vice-president (Grenfell Campus), pro tempore.

“It is also heartening to note that one of the larger increases was in the returning student population, which indicates these students are interested in staying to complete their degree programs at Grenfell.”

Strategic approach

The Grenfell Office of Recruitment works closely with the Office of Recruitment on the St. John’s campus to implement a strategic approach to recruitment nationally and internationally.

On a related note, Grenfell’s international population grew as well, from 148 students in fall 2016 to 177 students in undergraduate, graduate and English ans a second language programs this fall with students from 40 different countries.

Grenfell’s strategic enrolment management committee supports all elements of enrolment management at the Corner Brook campus, says Grenfell registrar, Sharon Noftall-Bennett, “including working with the school in promoting student success, determining and maintaining optimum enrolment goals, increasing operational efficiency and improving service levels all to support the student experience.

“This work is shared throughout the campus – faculty, staff and students all have roles in achieving our goals,” Ms. Noftall-Bennett continued.

“Our successes to date are due to the efforts of many groups and individuals.”