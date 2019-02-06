Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University’s Board of Regents Chair Iris Petten has been reappointed to the top governance role at the province’s university.

Ms. Petten’s second three-year term was due to end this month.

Bernard Davis, minister, Advanced Education, Skills and Labour, made the announcement today.

“It is my pleasure to announce Iris Petten will serve a third term as chair of Memorial University’s Board of Regents. Her dedication and expertise will serve the university community well as it chooses its next president,” Minister Davis said in a news release.

“Memorial will also play a key role in the public post-secondary review. It is anticipated that the Board of Regents will be engaged significantly by the review committee of experts. I thank Ms. Petten for continuing to serve this world-class public post-secondary institution.”

Dr. Gary Kachanoski, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor, welcomed the re-appointment.

“Iris Petten’s extensive experience as board chair and her deep knowledge of the major issues and priorities of the institution will be most valuable to the university community in the coming months and years. Her leadership and service are outstanding and I look forward to our work to come.”

“I am honoured to be asked to extend the Memorial University Board of Regents chapter of my life and continue working with members of the board and the university community on important ongoing projects such as the search for our next president, the provincial government’s post-secondary education review and the host of other challenges and opportunities that our university faces,” Ms. Petten said.

Background

Ms. Petten, who holds a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of vocational education from Memorial University, was first appointed board chair in February 2013. She is a senior executive with experience as a corporate board member within private, publicly traded, Crown and non-profit corporations.

Ms. Petten holds an ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors and has served as corporate director of Canship Ugland Ltd., Penney Ugland Ltd., Ocean Choice International, Canada Post Corporation and Clockwork Fox Inc.

Her work and volunteer experience with many organizations, including the Newfoundland and Labrador Angel Network, Port de Grave Peninsula Heritage Society, International Women’s Forum and the Advisory Committee of the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University, speak to her diverse interests and skills.

She was recently appointed as honorary lieutenant-colonel of the Canadian Armed Forces’ 37 Combat Engineer Regiment and honorary aide-de-camp to the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Board of Regents is responsible for the management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University. Its 30 members are representative of the public and the institution, bringing varied expertise and experience.

Most are volunteers appointed by the provincial government, including the chair and student representatives. Six members are elected by Memorial’s alumni. The chancellor, president and provost serve ex officio.