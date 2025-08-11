Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter — not just for me, but for Memorial University as it steps into its second century and faces a convergence of pressures and possibilities.

I’m honoured to serve as your president and vice-chancellor during this time of transition and renewal. The choices we make now will echo for decades.

‘This is our moment’

I chose Memorial because I believe in the transformational power of university education. Realizing that potential demands an unwavering commitment to academic quality, an embrace of community and the courage to ask tough questions, make difficult choices and evolve.

As a student of history, I’m drawn to the intersection of people, place and purpose. As an educator and researcher, I know that deep learning happens not only in classrooms, but through conversation, struggle and celebration. It is supercharged by a strong sense of purpose.

When I was a graduate student in education, Memorial University was widely regarded as the Canadian epicentre for research on student development and success. The legacy of that work continues to inspire me and my leadership. In fact, it drew me here.

This is a university where students don’t just earn degrees — they discover who they are and how they can contribute. That’s powerful and worth fighting for because when a university thrives, it does far more than educate— it lifts communities, sustains democracy, fuels industries, preserves cultures and strengthens the social and economic fabric of a region. It brings people together and moves us forward, together.

As we reflect on the opportunities in front of us, we must also be frank about the challenges we face. The systems and structures that shaped higher education in the past weren’t built for the realities of today. If we fail to adapt, we risk losing what’s most valuable about Memorial and its role in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fortunately, we’re not starting from scratch. Momentum has been building across our campuses; people are bringing forward bold ideas, testing new models and adapting with ingenuity. This is our opportunity to connect those efforts, focus our collective energy and find the courage to evolve.

We have much to protect: Memorial’s history, culture, creative spirit and its deep sense of connectedness. Safeguarding what matters most means facing, not avoiding, the pressures in front of us — from shifting demographics and declining enrolment to rising costs and changing expectations of what higher education should deliver.

This is our moment to turn pressures into possibility. To lead through change. To honour our legacy while shaping a university that strengthens this province and empowers generations to come.

At the heart of that future is our foundation: academic quality. Delivering excellence across the full student experience — through teaching, research and service — must remain our top priority. Every decision we make —across programs, operations and governance — must be in service to our learners and their success.

In the months ahead, I’ll be spending time on all our campuses, listening and learning from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners. We’ll fortify what’s strong, confront our challenges and shape a future rooted in shared values with clarity, courage and purpose.

I can’t wait to meet you and co-create the future of this remarkable university.