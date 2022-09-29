Thriving students

Campus and Community

By Laura Edwards

As part of Memorial University’s ongoing commitment to indigenization, Kristen Pittman recently joined Grenfell Campus as its inaugural manager of Indigenous affairs.

The position will oversee the development of programs, resources and supports to empower Indigenous students to thrive.

Ms. Pittman will build upon Grenfell’s current Indigenous student success initiatives, campus-wide Indigenous education and cultural initiatives designed to help educate students, faculty and staff.

She will collaborate with Memorial’s Office of Indigenous Affairs on the implementation of the Strategic Framework for Indigenization and on Indigenization at Grenfell Campus as part of its strategic plan.

Her office will also work with Grenfell’s Office of Research and Graduate Studies to support policy and strategy implementation in that area.

Background

Ms. Pittman joins Grenfell from Qalipu First Nation, where most recently she was the manager of education and training. she holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Grenfell Campus, Memorial University, and is currently completing a master’s degree in education leadership at Yorkville University.

“Kristen has many years of experience working with post-secondary students,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, pro tempore. “We are thrilled that she is bringing her leadership, expertise and energy to grow Indigenous affairs at Grenfell, I invite you to join us in welcoming Kristen. Pjila’si!”

Grenfell Campus is located in traditional Mi’kmaw territory; more than 10 per cent of students on campus self-identify as Indigenous. Grenfell’s Indigenous Resource Centre, located in AS-278, can reached by email and by telephone at (709) 639-4606.