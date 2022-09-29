 Go to page content

Thriving students

Grenfell Campus welcomes manager, Indigenous affairs

Campus and Community

Sept. 29, 2022

By Laura Edwards

As part of Memorial University’s ongoing commitment to indigenization, Kristen Pittman recently joined Grenfell Campus as its inaugural manager of Indigenous affairs.

The position will oversee the development of programs, resources and supports to empower Indigenous students to thrive.

Ms. Pittman will build upon Grenfell’s current Indigenous student success initiatives, campus-wide Indigenous education and cultural initiatives designed to help educate students, faculty and staff.

She will collaborate with Memorial’s Office of Indigenous Affairs on the implementation of the Strategic Framework for Indigenization and on Indigenization at Grenfell Campus as part of its strategic plan.

Her office will also work with Grenfell’s Office of Research and Graduate Studies to support policy and strategy implementation in that area.

Background

Ms. Pittman joins Grenfell from Qalipu First Nation, where most recently she was the manager of education and training. she holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Grenfell Campus, Memorial University, and is currently completing a master’s degree in education leadership at Yorkville University.

“Kristen has many years of experience working with post-secondary students,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, pro tempore. “We are thrilled that she is bringing her leadership, expertise and energy to grow Indigenous affairs at Grenfell, I invite you to join us in welcoming Kristen. Pjila’si!”

Grenfell Campus is located in traditional Mi’kmaw territory; more than 10 per cent of students on campus self-identify as Indigenous. Grenfell’s Indigenous Resource Centre, located in AS-278, can reached by email and by telephone at (709) 639-4606.

Laura Edwards is the director of marketing, communications and advancement for Grenfell Campus, Memorial University. She can be reached at ledwards@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A variety of flowers in white, blue and orange on a claret background.

Sept. 28, 2022

Celebration day

Memorial University holds fall convocation ceremonies

Woman stands outside next to a vehicle.

Sept. 27, 2022

Accelerated recruitment

Tesla eyes Memorial students for work term, employment opportunities

A wavy black, grey, yellow and white background

Sept. 27, 2022

Employee town hall

Join the conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 4

An orange sun with orange and black illustrations of an eagle, narwhale and flower over it on a white background. A bear paw illustration with the words "Every Child Matters" inside it is to the left.

Sept. 27, 2022

Lasting impacts

Sept. 30: reflecting on the history and legacy of residential schools

Memorial President Vianne Timmons, wearing rainbow jacket, stands in front of a colourfully dressed crowd holding a Progress Pride flag banner.

Sept. 26, 2022

Happy Pride!

Representation matters: Memorial community walks in local Pride parade

A bearded man leaning on a rail.

Sept. 26, 2022

Nurturing resilience

Public lecture to discuss ways families, schools and communities can help children thrive