Time of crisis

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

For the past week, the eyes of the world have been on Ukraine.

It has been horrific watching military attacks in Ukraine and the impact on citizens in that country and around the world.

Effective immediately, we are suspending all Russian study abroad programs.

Our Internationalization Office has reached out to Ukrainian and Russian students studying at Memorial. It’s a difficult time for all involved and they are justifiably stressed and concerned.

Feelings of anxiety and unrest are completely normal in times of crisis, and resources are available.

Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online here.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. See here.

Reach out. There are people ready to help.

And please, always remember to be kind.