Time to shine

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Preparations are underway to hold postponed convocation ceremonies in St. John’s and Corner Brook.

Public health restrictions meant Memorial was unable to hold in-person convocation events for students who graduated in spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

These graduates, as well as those who were unable to attend the fall 2021 in-person convocation due to COVID-related restrictions, are being invited to participate in special ceremonies in Corner Brook on May 19 or in St. John’s from June 20-24, 2022.

Graduates who choose to attend will have their moment in the spotlight on Memorial’s convocation stage — and some unique celebrations are being developed especially for them.

The schedule of ceremonies/degrees, venues and other logistics will be determined based on the number of graduates who express interest in participating in the postponed ceremonies by completing this form.

The deadline to reply is Dec. 20, 2021.

This information will inform the development of a detailed convocation schedule, which will be released in early 2022.

Interested graduates will then be invited to confirm their attendance by registering to attend the ceremonies.

Reply now

Graduates will be contacted to complete the form via their @mun.ca email address or the alternate email address on file with Memorial’s Office of Alumni Engagement.

To update your contact information, visit here.

Only graduates who express interest in participating in the postponed convocation ceremonies will receive convocation updates and be invited to register to attend in early 2022.

Since convocation planning will be based on the number of graduates interested in attending, graduates who do not complete the form by the Dec. 20 deadline may not be able to participate in the convocation events.