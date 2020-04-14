To the university community

Campus and Community

It’s been a busy start to Dr. Vianne Timmons’ term as president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University.

In a video update to the community, Dr. Timmons shares the highlights of her first 13 days.

In addition to meeting remotely with people from all campuses of Memorial, Dr. Timmons has also been talking to key stakeholders outside the university community.

In virtual meetings with the mayor of St. John’s, the provincial minister of Advanced Education and Skills, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador and federal members of parliament, Dr. Timmons underscored the importance of the university to the province, calling it an “important institution and an economic driver.”

Dr. Timmons also encourages students to consider enrolling in courses during the spring semester, to provide some stability and lessen the load in the fall and winter semesters.