Together we remember

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

They gave their tomorrows so we could have our today.

And so President Vianne Timmons’ begins her remarks in a special video to commemorate Nov. 11, Remembrance Day.

A virtual Ceremony of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. It will be webcast on Memorial’s main page.

Dr. Timmons’ reminds us of how Memorial University was erected by the people of the Dominion of Newfoundland in 1925 as a memorial to those “who fought and fell in the hope that by their sacrifice” their country might become a better place.

Today, she says, we realize the original vision of Memorial University through the greatest act of remembrance: the advancement of our society through education.

We will remember them.