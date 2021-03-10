Town hall recap

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

President Vianne Timmons, along with Memorial’s vice-presidents, hosted the third university-wide employee town hall on March 9.

The virtual event was an opportunity for employees to ask questions, share their perspectives and hear directly from leaders about university priorities, challenges and opportunities.

More than 700 employees tuned in; the conversation touched on work/life balance, plans for returning to campus, COVID-19 stress, remote work, implications for researchers and more.

To watch the live capture of the Q&A, view the video below.