 Go to page content

Town hall recap

President Timmons, vice-presidents host employee town hall on July 15

Campus and Community

July 16, 2021

By Memorial University

More than 650 employees tuned in to have the opportunity to ask questions, share perspectives and hear directly from university leaders about the priorities, challenges and opportunities for Memorial.

The virtual event provided an update on the changes to tuition framework, budget planning, the return to campus and the logistics of the fall 2021 semester.

The town hall also afforded the opportunity for Dr. Timmons to kick off Pride on campus.

The full recording of the employee town hall and the tuition framework presentation are below.

 

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

President Timmons wears a rainbow shirt while holding the Inclusive/Progressive Pride flag and a CEP officer runs it up a flag pole on a sunny day with trees in the background

July 16, 2021

Flag raising

Memorial University wishes everyone a happy Pride!

Dr. Gillian Morrissey wears a bright pink top and is seated against a teal background.

July 16, 2021

‘Vision and energy’

Head of Memorial’s Centre for Social Enterprise appointed

A number of vessels are tied up at a wharf with the Marine Institute's Holyrood Marine Base visible to the left.

July 15, 2021

‘Technological marvel’

MI acquires autonomous surface vessel for training, research

The words employee town hall is written in white and yellow text over a black background

July 13, 2021

Employee town hall

Join senior leaders on Thursday, July 15

July 9, 2021

Tuition changes

Board of Regents approves new schedule of tuition fees

A black rectangle with the words "Alumni Tribute Awards: Celebrating excellence Memorial University" in purple and white text.

July 8, 2021

The awards go to…

Memorial's 40th annual Alumni Tribute Award recipients revealed