 Go to page content

Town hall recap

Employee town hall recording now available

Campus and Community

Nov. 26, 2020

By Memorial University

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, President Vianne Timmons and Memorial’s vice-presidents hosted a town hall for employees.

This virtual event was an opportunity for employees to ask questions, share their perspectives and hear directly from leaders about university priorities, challenges and opportunities.

The event began with brief remarks from the president and vice-presidents and was followed by a question and answer session where the panellists answered more than 30 questions from the audience.

The town hall can be viewed below.

Plans are underway for another employee town hall early in the new year.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Nov. 26, 2020

‘Accessible opportunities’

Memorial to offer support program for former youth in care

The provincial government is investing more than $1.6 in funding for eight projects to celebrate Research Week.

Nov. 26, 2020

Fostering innovation

More than $1.6-million provincial investment to strengthen research expertise

Nov. 26, 2020

‘Heroic’ pandemic response

Memorial pediatrics professor to receive national award

Nov. 25, 2020

Bright side of 2020

Gazette student columnist feels closer to her community than ever

Nov. 24, 2020

Returning a favour

Chemistry alumnus gives back to the university that made him a success

Sydney Collins

Nov. 23, 2020

Adapting to change

Safe, thoughtful and engaging research continues on critical studies