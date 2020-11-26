Town hall recap

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, President Vianne Timmons and Memorial’s vice-presidents hosted a town hall for employees.

This virtual event was an opportunity for employees to ask questions, share their perspectives and hear directly from leaders about university priorities, challenges and opportunities.

The event began with brief remarks from the president and vice-presidents and was followed by a question and answer session where the panellists answered more than 30 questions from the audience.

The town hall can be viewed below.

Plans are underway for another employee town hall early in the new year.