Traffic changes

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

As work continues on the new pedway linking the Chemistry-Physics building with the University Centre on the St. John’s campus, there are temporary changes to traffic patterns.

Work to implement the change will begin the weekend of June 3-4 and the change is effective Monday, June 5. The road and drop-off lane in front of the main entrance to the Chemistry-Physics Building will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic. The road between the University Centre and the existing pedway’s south stairwell will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic and provide access and egress to area 17 parking and the Bruneau Centre.

This temporary traffic diversion will be in place until exterior work on the new pedway and removal of the existing pedway is completed.

Alternate drop-off locations

This change may increase vehicular congestion for traffic entering to parking area 17 and the Bruneau Centre. Users are asked to make use of other south campus drop-off locations, such the main entrance of the Education Building, R. Gushue Hall (Main Dining Hall) or the drop-off zone adjacent Doyle House on Livyer’s Loop.

Inquiries concerning this project can be directed to Chad Ballah, facilities engineering and development, Department of Facilities Management, at 864-3575 or by contacting 864-7600 after hours. The general contractor for this project is CAN-AM Platforms & Construction.

Facilities Management appreciates your cooperation during this important upgrade to campus infrastructure.