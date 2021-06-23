 Go to page content

Transforming Our Horizons

Memorial's strategic plan a catalyst for a better tomorrow

June 23, 2021

By Memorial University

“Change always originates in the present.”

So begins Memorial’s strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that when faced with a tough situation, the people of Memorial University and Newfoundland and Labrador are committed to proactive planning for a better future, to digging deep and changing quickly,” said President Vianne Timmons on the strategic plan website.

She describes the strategic plan as a way to reimagine Memorial as the university for the province, for the world and for our future. It’s a path that sets out what’s required to enact a positive change for tomorrow.

“People and place — that’s our not-so-secret weapon,” said Dr. Timmons.

“We will determine how we get where we’re going, and I can’t wait to see how Team Memorial embraces the aspirational culture of this new plan. So, let’s get together and work together.” See more from Dr. Timmons in the video below.

Topics

