“Change always originates in the present.”
So begins Memorial’s strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that when faced with a tough situation, the people of Memorial University and Newfoundland and Labrador are committed to proactive planning for a better future, to digging deep and changing quickly,” said President Vianne Timmons on the strategic plan website.
She describes the strategic plan as a way to reimagine Memorial as the university for the province, for the world and for our future. It’s a path that sets out what’s required to enact a positive change for tomorrow.
“People and place — that’s our not-so-secret weapon,” said Dr. Timmons.
“We will determine how we get where we’re going, and I can’t wait to see how Team Memorial embraces the aspirational culture of this new plan. So, let’s get together and work together.” See more from Dr. Timmons in the video below.