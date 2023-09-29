Campus and Community

By Joanne Harris

Saturday, Sept. 30, is Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It is a day to reflect on the history and legacy of residential schools in this country and in our province.

Newfoundland and Labrador had five residential schools; the legacy of those schools continues to this day. There were four in the Labrador communities of Cartwright, Makkovik, Nain, and Northwest River and one in the Newfoundland community of St. Anthony.

Today, Friday, Sept. 29, five smudging ceremonies and lessons will take place across the St. John’s campus.

9 a.m.: Smudging ceremony and lesson in the Business building atrium

10 a.m.: Smudging ceremony and lesson in the Engineering building lobby

11 a.m.: Smudging ceremony and lesson in the Queen Elizabeth II Library lobby

12 p.m.: Smudging ceremony and lesson outside the Memorial Tower by the University Centre (if it rains, it will take place in The Loft, third floor of the University Centre)

2 p.m.: Smudging ceremony and lesson in the Bruneau Centre lobby, followed by a brief talk about truth and reconciliation

3 p.m.: Campus walk from the Bruneau Centre to Juniper House at 208 Elizabeth Avenue, where there will be an orange hand-printing project and refreshments. Wear orange if you can.

Participation in the smudge ceremony and lesson is voluntary, but we encourage everyone to take the time to observe, listen and learn. Smudging is a First Nations purification ceremony involving the lighting of sacred medicinal plants. Smudging often happens in spaces in which First Nations knowledges are shared.

Through these smudges, we seek to familiarize the Memorial community with the practice and its significance. Smudging is also one of many traditional practices residential schools actively disparaged and disrupted in the effort to assimilate students.

The smudging sites are adjacent to the five resource tables in the various buildings. The resources available include information on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, residential schools, smudging and lighting the kullik, as well as orange shirt buttons. The tables also include an engagement opportunity that we encourage everyone to participate in. Space is provided to write down any thoughts, questions or ideas you may have concerning reconciliation and what you as a member of the Memorial community can do to further it.

You can find the full schedule of events and all details here.

We encourage you to explore the following resources to learn more.

Orange Shirt Day

Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada

TRC Calls to Action

The Canadian Encyclopedia – Residential Schools in Canada

A Long Journey: Residential Schools in Labrador and Newfoundland by Andrea Proctor

Memorial’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization 2021-26

Orange shirts may be purchased at the Memorial University bookstore, UC-2006. Proceeds will be donated to First Light.