Two tensions, one shared goal 

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

Whenever the wind rattles against my office windows, I find it reminiscent of what my first five weeks as your president felt like.

Daily, our community is facing gusts of change that — while bracing — serve to remind us that Memorial University is very much alive.

My calendar since Aug. 11 has been a rainbow of colour-coded meetings, but what has stayed with me the most are the unscheduled conversations and the stories that convey the hopes and worries of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners I’ve met. I’m immensely grateful for the trust people have demonstrated in sharing their lived experiences.

Most of these conversations have held two tensions at once. On the one hand, there’s gratitude that I’m prioritizing listening and learning — something I will continue to do over the months and years ahead. On the other hand, there’s a push for prioritization, decision-making and a clear path forward. Both are fair. We all find comfort in knowing what’s next. So let me share where I am today.

Listening to shape shared priorities

My first commitment remains to listen and learn. I’ve already heard a lot, for example, about pride and hope for the future, but also change fatigue and worry about job and income security. Many have talked about the consequences of inconsistent leadership, which in some instances, has caused distrust and painful fractures. Underneath it all, however, is a clear and consistent thread: individually and collectively, we share a deep passion and desire for Memorial University to succeed.

This listening has taken many forms: one-on-ones, community events and group discussions. Every story will add to the picture I’ll keep reflecting back to our community because this will, over time, guide our path through pressure to possibility.

Financial sustainability to protect what matters most

In parallel, we are doing critical work, building a viable path to make every dollar count, while protecting what matters most: academic quality and the student experience. Financial sustainability is how we ensure Memorial remains vibrant, viable and essential for generations to come.

We are finalizing an asset management plan, hiring a permanent vice-president of finance and administration, and continuing to work towards a new activity-based budget model, with consultations continuing across faculties, departments and campuses. This model alone won’t fix our deficit, but it will bring more clarity, transparency and accountability, which, in turn, will empower us to align our priorities with the allocation of limited resources.

As we confront our enrolment and fiscal challenges, we will be faced with very difficult decisions. Specifically, Memorial will need to contract. My commitment is to make those decisions with clarity, compassion and a steadfast focus on protecting our people, culture and future.

Building a culture of collaboration and continuous planning

We cannot achieve our mission without working collaboratively. Supporting, engaging and strengthening how we work together is essential to retaining the talent and spirit that make Memorial strong. Employee engagement is a key to our future success, so we’re working on a way to measure and improve it.

In 2026, we will launch a process to develop our new strategic plan — an exercise and document that will be dynamic. More broadly, we must focus on continuous, embedded planning so that we can adapt and evolve as an institution. This is about creating a culture of shared focus, not static plans without action.

Finally, we are looking forward to working with the provincial government and other partners to co-create an aligned and sustainable roadmap for post-secondary education in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Next steps

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. I’ll be hosting an employee town hall. More information on that will be included in Newsline this week. I hope you’ll join me in that conversation, as we continue to strengthen Memorial for the century ahead.

With gratitude for your honesty and engagement,

Janet