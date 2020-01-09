 Go to page content

Ukrainian flight 752

Statement from President Gary Kachanoski

Campus and Community

Jan. 9, 2020

On behalf of the Memorial University community, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of those who tragically lost their lives on the flight from Tehran, Iran yesterday.

A significant number of those on board the flight were students, faculty, staff and alumni from Canadian universities and colleges.

At this point, to our knowledge, no Memorial community members were on the flight; however, this tragedy most certainly affects us all, and Memorial stands with all post-secondary institutions across the country to mourn this unfathomable, heartbreaking loss.

Students who need support are encouraged to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre or Internationalization Office; employees requiring support can avail of the Employee Assistance Program.

