Ultimate sacrifice

By Memorial University

Every year, the Memorial University community gathers to mark Remembrance Day.

Due to public health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a university-wide, virtual Ceremony of Remembrance will be webcast on Memorial’s main page on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m.

President Vianne Timmons will bring greetings, and members of the Labrador Institute, Grenfell Campus, Marine Institute, Harlow Campus and Signal Hill Campus communities will participate.

Music by the Royal Newfoundland Regiment band will be included, as well as a performance of the ballad The July Drive by traditional musician and alumnus Matthew Byrne. Memorial University student and Royal Newfoundland Regiment member Katie Thistle will play Reveille and The Last Post on trumpet.

Dr. Timmons will lay a wreath at the base of the Memorial Tower in the Veterans Memorial Court on the St. John’s campus on behalf of the Memorial community.

The Ceremony of Remembrance is scheduled to run 30 minutes.