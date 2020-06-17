Campus and Community

At its June 9, 2020, meeting, Vice-Presidents Council approved the university’s discontinuance of the name of the June holiday most recently known as Discovery Day.

Effective immediately, the university will reference the June 24 holiday as June Day.

President Vianne Timmons advised the university’s Senate about the decision later that day.

“The name Discovery Day had a host of unacceptable colonial associations that failed to recognize Indigenous Peoples and historical realities so its continued use was problematic,” explained Dr. Timmons.

University units are asked to ensure the holiday name is changed across all mediums.