Unit assessment complete

Campus and Community

By Michelle Osmond

A unit assessment report that was ordered for the Faculty of Medicine is complete and has been reviewed and accepted by President Gary Kachanoski.

In November, it was brought to the attention of Dr. Margaret Steele, dean, Faculty of Medicine, that there had been several concerns raised about the faculty’s learning environment. These concerns included allegations of bullying, intimidation, harassment and sexual harassment.

As a result of the issues that were brought to her attention, Dr. Steele contacted Rhonda Shortall, sexual harassment advisor, indicating the incidents and concerns raised may be of a sexual nature and may constitute sexual harassment under the Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault policy.

Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault policy

As per section 2.9 of the Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault policy, Dr. Steele asked Ms. Shortall to seek the president’s authorization for a unit assessment. Ms. Shortall agreed that the circumstances warranted enactment of section 2.9 and, as such, requested the president order the unit assessment.

The unit assessment focused on the application and alignment of the Faculty of Medicine’s policies so that they are in alignment with Memorial University’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault policy, and the culture and the learning environment as it pertains to the reporting and response to incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The assessment called for written submissions by learners, staff and faculty members. There was also the opportunity for learners, staff and faculty to meet individually with the investigator.

“Our goal is to have a welcoming environment for our learners, faculty and staff, free of harassment, bullying and intimidation,” said Dr. Steele.

“We asked for the review and we are taking the recommendations very seriously. We’ve already put several measures in place, including making our faculty, staff and learners more aware of the resources available, education sessions and a professionalism working group mandate to review professional practices and curriculum within all educational programs in the Faculty of Medicine.”

To view the unit assessment, please visit the Faculty of Medicine website.