Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Members of the university community – students, faculty, staff and alumni – are invited to a moderated town hall meeting to hear about the options being considered for the 2017-18 university budget.

Join the president, the provost, and the vice-president (administration and finance) on Thursday, April 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Innovation Hall, Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, St. John’s campus or remotely via a live webcast.

Financial picture

The meeting will begin with a presentation of materials shared at the special meeting of Senate held on Monday, and will lay out the current financial picture as well as actions taken to date and the options being considered for the current budget year. The presentation by Dr. Noreen Golfman and Mr. Kent Decker will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

Seating at Innovation Hall is limited to approximately 300 guests and registration is not required.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a link to the live webcast will be available from Memorial’s main page.

From that link, remote participants will be able to submit questions via email for consideration during the question and answer portion of the town hall.