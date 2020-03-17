Campus and Community

Update for employees regarding work arrangements Following the message earlier today regarding suspension of classes, employees should consult with their managers immediately regarding their work arrangement.

Managers will determine who is critical to their unit’s operations; everyone else should, until further notice, go home.

This will be implemented prior to the start of normal business hours on Wednesday, March 18.

Employees who are not deemed critical are not expected to work from home at this time and should stay at home until advised otherwise.

Employees who have been deemed critical and have made arrangements with their managers to work from home should do so. An update for next week will be provided when available.

Employees deemed critical to their unit’s operations or to support health and safety are expected to report to work as normal. In situations where employees must report to work, best practices regarding social distancing, hygiene, etc. must be followed.

All employees must remain available for possible deployment if required.

Employees must ensure managers have their contact information and must check their email daily for updates. Employees can access their email online through webmail.

As this is an evolving situation, positions and individuals deemed critical can change.

Program and service delivery have transitioned from normal operations to focus on maintaining critical services. The university’s priorities are the health and safety of students, faculty and staff; maintaining the academic integrity of the semester; and critical university operations.

As you can appreciate, the next couple of days are critical for the implementation of these plans. This is an unprecedented situation and is being monitored very closely. We’re working through this together and your patience, support and cooperation at this time is appreciated. We will continue to communicate information on an on-going basis.

Employee health, and the health of the general public, is paramount at this time and support is appreciated. Please take the advice of provincial health authorities and stay home where possible and practice social distancing.