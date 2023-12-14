Update from board chair and Memorial’s president

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

It has been about eight weeks since the Auditor General’s report on Memorial University was released on Oct. 23, 2023.

At that time, we indicated the next step for the university was to review the report in greater detail and analyze what actions should be undertaken as a result.

Both the Board of Regents and administration are committed to this effort, which is being overseen by an ad hoc committee of the Board of Regents. The committee composition and terms of reference are available on the Auditor General response webpage.

Since the report was received, work has been ongoing in a number of areas and before the calendar year draws to a close, we want to provide a summary of the progress to date. This is in addition to changes already implemented since 2019.

Governance and oversight

Each of the separately incorporated entities (SIEs) has been invited to present to the ad hoc committee in order to better understand the operations, roles, reporting relationships and structures of the SIEs. This will help ensure appropriate oversight is provided by the Board of Regents.

A review of Harlow Campus (MUN(UK)) operation and commitments has been approved.

Progress has been made on updating policies across the institution, with 21 under some stage of active review. Seven updated or new policies have been approved since October. The board now receives quarterly reports on the status of policy work.

Executive leadership

The executive leadership team has been reduced by one vice-presidential position (from seven to six) through a new combined role of vice-president (Administration, Finance and Advancement). This approach will be assessed after two years.

Various senior academic leaders have been appointed in permanent roles since September, including the associate vice-president (academic) and dean of graduate studies, as well as deans of Education, and Human Kinetics and Recreation. Searches to fill five other roles are currently ongoing.

Accountability and transparency