Update on COVID-19 response – March 17

12:55 p.m. update.

Based on ongoing consultation with units and a determination of their ability to be responsive, and the evolving public health environment, Memorial University has moved up the timeline for suspension of all classes.

As of end of day Tuesday, March 17, all classes (in person and online) on all campuses will be suspended. All academic programming, including midterms and evening classes, will go ahead today, March 17. Remote delivery of classes is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23, as previously announced. Students with questions about their classes should contact their instructor.

Direction regarding student residences remains the same as issued at 8:15 p.m., March 16.

All Memorial Libraries on all campuses will have an early closure at 5 p.m. today, March 17. All Libraries will reopen as scheduled tomorrow, March 18, but will close at 5 p.m. for all users and will remain closed until further notice for all users. See https://www.library.mun.ca/ for more information and resources. Library employees should report to work as scheduled until further notice.

For more, see https://www.mun.ca/covid19/.