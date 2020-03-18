Update on COVID-19 response — March 18

Campus and Community

9:46 a.m.

Students are advised that there will be no final exams taking place on campus in April.

This includes both on campus and online invigilated exams. A proposal regarding final exams has been approved.

Instructors have been presented with a number of options as alternatives to an on-campus final exam in April, which could include an alternative method for conducting the final exam or the postponement of the on-campus final exam to a later date.

Each of these options will give students the choice between accepting a PAS/FAL grade or obtaining a numerical grade.

Students should note that a grade of PAS or FAL has no implications for their academic averages.

Students will be given further instructions on how to communicate their choice between PAS/FAL or a numeric grade at a later time.

Instructors are expected to communicate the option they have selected for the courses they teach as soon as possible.

Please note this update does not apply to exams for undergraduate students in the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, Centre for Nursing Studies or the Western Regional School of Nursing. You will be updated directly by your Faculty.

Please note this update does not apply to exams for certificate, diploma , undergraduate or graduate students at the Fisheries and Marine Institute. Those students will be updated directly by your Faculty.

For more, see https://www.mun.ca/covid19/.