Update on COVID-19 response — March 19

Campus and Community

3:40 p.m.

Academic updates

Spring 2020 semester registration delay

The opening of registration for the spring 2020 semester will not begin on Monday, March 23, as scheduled.

The delay will allow the university to review the planned course offerings for the Spring semester and make adjustments as needed.

Once a revised registration date has been determined, students will be notified.

Further waived regulations

Undergraduate students are advised that there has been a waiver to the general undergraduate regulation regarding the Academic Criteria for Continuance for the Winter 2020 semester. Students who do not have an overall 50 per cent average in their Winter 2020 courses or do not have a 55 per cent cumulative average in their Winter 2020 courses at the end of the Winter 2020 semester will not be required to withdraw from the university. Students will be given academic forgiveness and will be eligible to register in a subsequent semester.

Graduate students are advised that the general regulation of Termination of a Graduate Program has been waived until further notice. This means that a graduate student’s program will not be terminated for any reason, including failure to attain a final passing grade of A or B in a program course. This waiver will be rescinded at some time in the future.

Student Health and Wellness

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre remains open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, for regular in-person physician and nursing appointments. Students arriving at the clinic should not arrive early for their appointments and should not bring visitors with them.

Students with COVID-19 questions and concerns should visit www.811healthline.ca or call 811 directly. Do not present in person to the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre if you are experiencing a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and have travelled outside the province or have had contact with someone who has the COVID-19 virus.

Counselling appointments will be delivered remotely. Students who wish to book counselling appointments can call 864-8500 and select option 5 to book a remote session with a counsellor.

A reminder to all students that the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. Please refer to the detailed list of resources here https://www.mun.ca/studentwellness/supports-services/OnlineResources.php if you need remote support.

Students with urgent mental health concerns should avail of the following community-based services:

24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (province-wide).

Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668 St. John’s Region.

24 hour Walk-in Psychiatric Assessment Unit at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Road: (709) 777-3021 or (709) 777-3022.

Grenfell students: You may also access the on-line resources listed above or visit Counselling and Psychological Services online resources. If you’re in Corner Brook and have an urgent mental health issue, you can also avail of:

Doorways Walk-In Clinic: 35 Boone’s Road, (709) 634-4506. Hours: Mondays 9-4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays 1-9 p.m.; Thursdays 9-4:30 p.m.

Blundon Centre, Career Development, Student Experience and Student Support Office Services

The Blundon Centre, Student Experience Office, Student Support Office and Career Development units on the St. John’s campus are offering remote services to students effective immediately. Students can book remote/phone sessions with staff in these offices. Contact details below:

Blundon Centre: blundon@mun.ca

Student Experience Office: ask@mun.ca

Career Development: careerdevelopment@mun.ca

Student Support Office: studentsupport@mun.ca

The following student services are currently unavailable: Chaplaincy, Prometric Testing Centre Services



Student Hotline

A reminder that live chat is available to students from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Access live chat here https://www.mun.ca/covid19/livechat.php . When live chat is offline, please visit the FAQ for answers to common questions or check out the contact information page for phone numbers or email addresses for key departments. You can also email ask@mun.ca with your questions.

Student Employment

If you are participating in MUCEP, ISWEP, SWASP, GradSWEP or are a student assistant you should no longer come to campus to complete your work as off end of day Tuesday, March 17.

MUCEP/ISWEP/GradSWEP students will be paid for all hours remaining. SWASP students will get their tuition voucher.

Please note that additional content is being added regularly to www.mun.ca/covid19 including information about research, libraries and graduate students so check it regularly.