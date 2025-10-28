Update on executive structure review

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

Given the significant pressures facing Memorial and to enhance our accountability to stakeholders, the Board of Regents directed me to review the senior leadership structure before Feb. 11, 2026.

In a September Newsline post on this important matter, I committed to balancing consultation and reflection with responsible and timely action.

To that end, I’m writing to provide insight into the decision-making process and to solicit input/feedback regarding organizational design and executive leadership at our university.

The most important consideration in this exercise is aligning our leadership structure with Memorial’s current and longer-term strategic priorities. This will guide which skills and competencies are most critical to executive decision-making. I’m reflecting, for example, on our institution-wide commitments to academic quality, research intensity, student experience, truth and reconciliation, EDI-AR, financial sustainability and employee engagement.

This imperative must, of course, be viewed in the context of our external environment and internal considerations. For example, I’m compelled to consider the report from the province’s auditor general, public perception/our reputation, the unprecedented financial constraints we’re facing and the characteristics and composition of Memorial, including the unique identities of our campuses, and the opportunities in front of us.

We also want our future structure to drive clarity in terms of priorities and accountabilities; specifically, the mandate for executive roles must be clear and intuitive such that the structure reduces internal silos, capitalizes on synergies and fosters collaboration. Accountability, particularly at a time of resource constraints, is crucial. Our executive structure should minimize role confusion and foster clear mandates amongst teams.

Finally, I am mindful of the breadth of each leadership role. Having too wide a span can shift the leader’s focus away from core priorities and expertise, which jeopardizes our collective success.

To further inform this process, we have reviewed the executive structures at comparator universities, including those that serve multi-campus institutions. I have also had personal calls with leaders at other universities facing similar challenges.

That said, I fully appreciate the uniqueness of our community and our special obligation to Newfoundland and Labrador. As engaged and vested members of our learning community, faculty and staff will have a fulsome lens on what Memorial needs from executive leadership at this moment in time. That is why I am very keen to hear from you on this matter.

Please feel encouraged to email me with your thoughts at president@mun.ca.