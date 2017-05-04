Update required

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The MUN Safe App will launch at Grenfell Campus next week.

In turn, all MUN Safe users on the St. John’s campus will be required to update the app (MUN Safe version 3.17) on their devices.

If you do not receive updates automatically on your mobile device, check the Apple or Google Play store to complete this update. Open your MUN Safe app. Select your campus. Your campus will then be saved.

Update your app

For users who change or travel between campuses, you can alternate between preferred campus and communication channels at any time within the MUN Safe app.

If you do not complete this update, you may be at risk of not receiving important notifications.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Kendra Picco or visit the MUN Safe website.