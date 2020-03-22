Update to COVID-19 response — March 22

Campus and Community

6 p.m.

Effective tomorrow, Monday, March 23, instruction at Memorial University officially resumes remotely.

A great deal of work has been going on behind the scenes in preparation for this huge transition for the entire Memorial community.

Rest assured that faculty, instructors and support staff continue to do everything they can to enable students to navigate the rest of the winter 2020 semester as smoothly as possible, despite the unprecedented circumstances.

In the continuing effort to promote social distancing, classrooms, study and practice rooms, teaching labs and computer labs on all campuses will be closed and locked effective Monday morning, March 23, with some exceptions.

As previously communicated, Lecture Capture-enabled classrooms will remain open for use by instructors for remote teaching.

The following computer labs remain open for students who do not have personal computer access for remote learning:

• C-2003 in the Chemistry/Physics Building, St. John’s campus, open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends

• EN-3000 in the Engineering and Applied Science Building, St. John’s campus, open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends

• IIC-1024 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends

• Computer lab AS3003, Grenfell Campus, open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Marine Institute students who need computer access are asked to contact their instructor to coordinate on an as-needed basis.

Please note that we will be following the guidelines established by public health officials to ensure students practise social distancing in these rooms and we have enhanced cleaning protocols for these rooms.

A maximum of 25 students will be allowed in each room at any given time.

If you have access to your own computer, please do not come to campus to use lab computers.

For more, see Memorial’s Covid-19 website.