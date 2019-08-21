Campus and Community

By Stephanie Porter

Vicky Mullaley is one of 10 alumni-millennials featured in a recent issue of Luminus who are storming out of the gate – with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship fuelled at Memorial. Check out the Gazette for a new profile every day until Aug. 23.

Engineer by day, comedian by night — it’s not a common career combination, but Vicky Mullaley, B.Eng.’14, has found the connection.

“The two tie together better than you might think,” she says. “The skills you need to write a good comedy set, I definitely tap into that at work too . . . I’m challenged to be creative in different ways every day at work.”

Competitive edge

Ms. Mullaley is a mechanical EIT (engineer in training) with Mount Pearl-based Solace Power, Inc.

“Together we make something out of nothing.” — Vicky Mullaley

Solace develops innovative wireless power and charging solutions for multiple industries, including the automotive, defence, aerospace and business sectors.

“Our products allow our customers to cut their cords and cables and get rid of the wires,” Ms. Mullaley says. “Embedding wireless power gives them a competitive edge.”

Ms. Mullaley started at Solace just under four years ago as employee number 16. Now she’s one of 30. She was excited to be part of the startup culture of a burgeoning business.

“I knew it was going to be a great work environment, and it is. I don’t go a day without learning something new . . . It’s really rewarding when you start from an idea in your head, a spark, and you get other people involved, and together we make something out of nothing. And it’s a whole different level of rewarding to be able to do it on home soil.”