Virtual credentials

Campus and Community

By Jill Hunt

Memorial University students and graduates now have access to official transcripts and other academic documents in their own virtual credential wallet.

“Providing this convenient and secure service is important in supporting our students’ needs as they prepare for the next step in their educational journey or career progression,” said Jennifer Porter, interim university registrar. “Memorial University is thrilled to partner with the Association of Registrars’ of the Universities and Colleges of Canada and to be included in its digital platform, MyCreds.”

Students are now able to access and share their academic documents with other colleges and universities, government, employers and third parties securely and conveniently.

Documents issued through MyCreds are tamper-evident and cryptographically signed, making them authentic and official.

“E-transcripts eliminate the time delay and uncertainty of sending hardcopies through the mail, and saves students from having to come on campus to pick them up,” said Tracy Thorne, associate registrar, Enrolment Services. “Students and alumni will be able to order and share their documentation anywhere, anytime.”

In addition to electronic transcripts, through MyCreds, the Office of the Registrar is offering enrolment verification letters to students and alumni and is receiving transcripts from applicants who have previously attended MyCreds partner institutions.

Supporting students

Gardiner Centre is also using MyCreds to award credentials for professional development courses and programs.

Graduates will be issued a digital badge as a visual representation of the skills developed.

The badge will verify expertise to potential employers, track personal growth and career pathing and offer a visual of lifelong learning accomplishments.

“Progressing our technologies to support student success is our top priority,” said David Pierce, manager of systems with the registrar’s office. “Partnering with digital platforms allows us to create business processes that are easy, safe and convenient for our students’ digital experiences.”

The MyCreds National Network now covers all public post-secondary institutions in Newfoundland and Labrador, with Memorial University joining the College of the North Atlantic on the MyCreds platform.