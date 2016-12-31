Visual record

The year 2016 has been a successful year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account.
The account has more than 3,000 new followers (a 116 per cent increase), and now stands at more than 5,000 followers.
Capturing the essence of the Memorial experience in a cool, visual manner is what the Office of Student Recruitment, which manages the social channel, continually aims to do.
No. 5: 247 likes
Forget about Monday for a minute and enjoy this snap of the Newfoundland coast. #newfoundland #atlanticocean #coast #seagull #freebird
No. 4: 249 likes
#latergram: Why can't every day be like yesterday? #memorialuniversity #mun #sunset #stjohns #campus
No. 3: 254 likes
It's the first of March and a lovely 7 Celsius with sun. If you can believe it @cityofstjohns is 16 degrees warmer than Toronto and an incredible 32 degrees warmer than Winnipeg. Do you think this weather is helping to make up for what we experienced last year? #memorialuniversity #stjohns #springlike
No. 2: 266 likes
Another late night for a lot of us. Remember, if you need to study really late, head to the Teachers' Legacy Rotunda under the clock tower. It's open 24hrs until exams finish. Hatcher Commons is also open from 9 a.m to 2 a.m. daily. #memorialuniversity #mun #qeii #qe2 #qe2library #library #study #studying #latenightstudy #studysession #finalexams #stjohns #newfoundland
No. 1: 309 likes
We are open! Good luck students who have exams left to write. We know it has been tough. You're a hardy bunch for sure. #memorialuniversity #mun #newfoundland #snow #freshsnow #exams #campus #winter #hardy
Showcasing Memorial’s campus and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador with a unique perspective usually leads to a lot of likes on the posts.
What works for the account?
Posts that showcase the natural environment of the province tend to get a lot of likes. The distinctive geography and unpredictable weather of Newfoundland and Labrador always seem to capture the attention of the account’s audience.
And posts that capture the sun average the most likes.