Voting is open

Campus and Community

By Rebekah Robbins

Thirty-seven eligible alumni candidates from a wide variety of backgrounds, and with varied credentials, have put their names forward to be considered for six elected positions on the Board of Regents.

The elected members will occupy six of the thirty positions that make up the entire board.

Voting opened Monday, April 20, and by the end of the day, over 800 Memorial University alumni had already cast their vote.

Alumni eligible to vote

All Memorial alumni are eligible to vote. Alumni may vote for a maximum of six candidates and can only vote for each candidate once. To vote online, alumni must login using their student number or alumni number. If alumni need assistance voting, they should visit mun.ca/alumni or email munalum@mun.ca.

To read candidate biographies and cast your votes, visit https://www.mun.ca/alumni/regents/BoardofRegents.php.

Voting closes May 17

Following the close of voting on May 17, 2020 (11:59 o.m. NST/11:29 p.m. AST), election results will be tabulated under the direction of the returning officers. Results for all candidates will be posted to mun.ca/alumni.

Alumni representatives are elected for a three-year term, which begins Sept. 1, 2020.

The management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University are vested in a Board of Regents. Representatives serve three-year terms, and the terms for the current alumni representatives end on August 31, 2020.