Voting is open

Campus and Community

By Dave Penney

The voting period is officially open for the 2017 Board of Regents alumni election.

Forty-nine eligible candidates have put their names forward to be considered for the six elected alumni positions on the Board of Regents, the governing body of the university.

Alumni are eligible

Voting opened May 1 and closes on May 31. Only Memorial University alumni are eligible to vote.

Alumni may vote for a maximum of six candidates with only one vote per candidate allowed. A biography/campaign statement and photo of each candidate, as well as a link to the online voting page, can be found on the Alumni Affairs and Development website.

To vote, alumni must log in using their student number or the number that appears on the address label of their paper copy of Luminus magazine. Paper, mail-in ballots are also available upon request by calling the Offices of Alumni Affairs and Development at 1-877-700-4081 or 709-864-4354.

Voting closes May 31

Election results for all candidates will be tabulated under the direction of the returning officer and posted to mun.ca/alumni on a date to be determined following the close of voting on May 31.

Alumni representatives are elected for a three-year term, commencing Sept. 1.